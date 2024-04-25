Upgrading Your Assets: Your Guide to Investing in Premium Condominiums in the Philippines

RLC Residences is a Silver Sponsor for the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) where they will offer exclusive deals and special offers available only during the PPIE event.

Investing in premium condominiums is not just about acquiring property; it’s a strategic move into a world of exceptional living. As the Philippine real estate market continues to evolve, discerning investors are turning their attention to the country’s upscale condo developments. In this article, we will walk you through the key considerations and strategic insights to help you make informed decisions as you embark on the journey of investing in premium condominiums.

Location

Time has proven how the address of a property greatly impact the value of a development, especially condominiums. Proximity to urban hubs, major roads, and essential establishments are the major reasons that identify if a specific property is worth investing or not. Prime location like destination estates is a good example, one of which is Bridgetowne – an estate that houses major offices and establishments, including condominium properties like Le Pont Residences.

Developed by RLC Residences, Le Pont Residences’ address provide the much need convenience to future investors, thanks to its strategic location within Bridgetowne. Future owners of this property are in for a guaranteed capital appreciation given its proximity to PEZA-accredited offices, soon-to-open Opus Mall, notable The Victor structure, and The Bridge designed by Philippine National Artist for Architecture Francisco Mañosa found within the estate. As the only township that connects Quezon City and Pasig and has direct access to both C5 Road and Amang Rodriguez Avenue, Le Pont Residences’ value has already increased by 5%, less than a year after its launch in January.

Hyper-sized Amenities

Investing in premium condominiums is not just about securing a property; it’s about upgrading your lifestyle. High-end condo investors are always looking for the amenities available in the property – as these increase desirability of the property resulting in higher value appreciation in the coming years.

Le Pont Residences, for example, features hyper-sized, above-standard amenities that elevates the living experience of its future residents. Its indoor and outdoor facilities are spread out in multiple levels of the property, including the Infinity Pool located at the Clubhouse – a perfect spot that offers a beautiful view of the estate.

Aside from this, the property will have its own fitness facilities such as a gym equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and a Yoga Room. Recreational and socialization areas such as Private Theater, Private Function Room, and Sky Lounge will also be exclusively available to its residents.

Generously-Spaced, Future-Ready Unit Offerings

Homes with roomy area and equipped with advanced technology redefines premium experiences in the condominium space. More than a spacious unit, these living spaces should come with unique features that enhance the quality of life, provide comfortability, and strengthen safety and convenience.

Le Pont Residences is proud to offer units with expansive living spaces – ranging from 1-bedroom flat at 46sqm. (495 sq. ft.) to bi-level penthouse with iconic curved staircase at 380sqm (4090 sq. ft.). All these units come with loggia – an extended living space that allows homeowners to have a relaxing space right inside the unit. In addition, smart home features will come built in all the units for added safety and comfort.

As this property is developed by RLC Residences, future investors can easily manage their own unit in this development via the industry’s first myRLC Home App. Downloadable via Google Playstore and Apple AppStore, myRLC Home allows easy condo investment management anytime, anywhere through in-app billing statements monitoring, online payment feature, and many more.

Interested in upgrading your assets via a premium condo development like Le Pont Residences? Visit rlcresidences.com to learn more or connect with youar trusted Broker or Property Specialist to inquire.

