Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

46% of Filipino families rated themselves poor- SWS

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 hours ago

The Social Weather Stations (SWS) found that for the first quarter of the year, 46% of Filipino families, or almost half of them, regarded themselves to be poor. 33% said that they felt they were food insecure.

Thirty percent of Filipino families evaluated themselves as neither poor nor not poor, according to the non-commissioned study, the remaining twenty-three percent indicated they were not poor according to the survey conducted from March 21-25.

In December 2023, a similar study was conducted and the results showed that 47% of Filipinos considered themselves to be poor, 33% were borderline, and 20% were not poor.

According to the SWS, “the estimated numbers of self-rated poor families were 13.0 million in December 2023 and 12.9 million in March 2024.”

The minor declines in Mindanao and Metro Manila, the increase in the Visayas, and the stable score in Balance Luzon were cited as the reasons for the one-point fall in self-rated poverty.

The Visayas accounted for the largest share (64%), with Mindanao coming in second at 56%, Balance Luzon at 38%, and Metro Manila at 33%.

In the meanwhile, the study revealed that 31% of households said they were not food-poor, 36% said they were borderline, and 33% said they were.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Feature Artwork1 2

Why You Need to Invest in One Lancaster Park, Cavite

10 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 08T113915.692

Newly-appointed DMW Secretary aims to boost OFW opportunities

12 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 26T145609.092

Tickets on sale now for 2024 USA Basketball Showcase Abu Dhabi

13 hours ago
PHOTO 1.jpeg

Largest international Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition returns to Dubai on May 11-12, 2024

13 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button