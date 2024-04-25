Marcos appoints Cacdac as new DMW Secretary

President Bongbong Marcos has appointed Hans Leo Cacdac as the Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers.

Cacdac’s appointment paper was released today by Malacañang.

He has been serving as officer-in-charge of the department following the death of then-DMW Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople in September 2023.

Cacdac used to be DMW Undersecretary prior to his appointment as secretary. He also served as administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA.

As interim secretary, Cacdac needs to undergo confirmation hearings from the powerful Commission on Appointments.