Largest international Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition returns to Dubai on May 11-12, 2024

The highly anticipated 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the Philippines’ largest international property and investment show, is set to return to Dubai on May 11-12, 2024.

This year’s annual event will take place at The Bristol Hotel, Deira, Dubai, aiming to spotlight the Philippines’ robust economic performance, positioning the country as a premier investment hub in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

In 2023, the Philippines achieved remarkable economic growth, surpassing key Asian economies with a 5.6 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate. Overseas remittances also hit a record high of AED 136.5 billion, driving positive momentum for the real estate market.

The surge in demand for real properties in the Philippines, especially from overseas Filipinos and foreign investors, reflects the country’s attractiveness as an investment hub.

The participation of leading real estate investment firms in the Philippines like Ayala Land, Hotel 101, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land, as recurring major exhibitors in this year’s highly anticipated event not only meets this demand but also highlights PPIE’s enduring legacy and significance in the investment landscape.

H.E. Alfonso A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, commended the event, stating: “The return of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition this year highlights the robust growth of the Philippines’ investment and real estate sectors, particularly in the UAE. This growth signifies the increasing confidence in the Philippine economy. I commend the NPM Group for organizing this event, which brings together leading developers from the Philippines to encourage investment from Filipino and foreign investors.”

Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consul General in Dubai, emphasized the exhibition’s contribution to showcasing investment opportunities and empowering Filipino professionals and entrepreneurs, stating: “This year, as we celebrate a decade of the largest Philippine real estate event in the UAE, with an inspiring community nearing one million strong Filipinos, we also mark half a century of fruitful relations between our two nations. The exhibition, a pivotal platform, has not only showcased the best investment opportunities to our kababayans but also played a crucial role in shifting the narrative of migrant Filipinos from one of low-skilled workers to one of empowered professionals and successful entrepreneurs.”

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, Organizer of PPIE, expressed confidence in the Philippines as an economic powerhouse, reaffirming PPIE’s commitment to promoting it as a top investment event, stating: “The 6.4 percent projected growth rate this year makes the Philippines an economic powerhouse in the ASEAN region. This fills us at NPM with an even greater sense of confidence as we showcase our country as a premier investment hub and be a one-stop-shop for all savings and investments needs for Filipinos and non-Filipinos wanting to invest in the Philippines.”

“From its very inception in 2014, PPIE has served as a conduit of progress for our nation, and the return of our annual international exhibition underscores our unwavering commitment to this cause. Through our ongoing efforts to promote financial literacy among overseas Filipinos, such as through our signature event like the PPIE, we’ve fostered a culture of saving and investment that will positively impact lives for generations to come,” she added.

Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of NPM Group shared, “PPIE was born from NPM’s desire to see every overseas Filipino thrive, even after retirement. This vision remains strong. We invite Filipinos and other UAE-based investors to join us for the 10th edition of PPIE. Together, we’ll learn how to manage finances, invest smartly, and gain new skills for the future. This free, two-day event is all about making informed choices today for a brighter tomorrow.”

PPIE will feature a diverse range of real estate, financial and business solutions and services, along with more than 50 keynotes and forums from over 50 industry experts and corporate leaders from top property developers in the Philippines, as well as UAE-based businesses and organizations.

Aligned with this year’s theme, “Discover, Invest & Thrive: Revealing the Beauty of Philippine Investments,” PPIE will promote investment opportunities that will also promote the growing tourism sector – showing how investing in the Philippines provides both financial benefits and promoting the country’s natural and cultural heritage. By showcasing these aspects, the event aims to highlight the attractiveness and potential of investing in the Philippines, welcoming overseas Filipinos and foreign investors to participate in this eagerly awaited investment event.

PPIE continues to make history in the Gulf region by attracting high-level delegations from the Philippines and the UAE, feature the Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS), and welcoming over 2,500 quality visitors every year for the past nine editions.

