A Visual Tour of Rockwell Land’s Condominium Project in Quezon City – 8 Benitez

Rockwell Land Corporation is a Silver Sponsor for the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) where they will offer exclusive deals and special offers available only during the PPIE event.

From creating an epicenter of culture, business, and leisure in Makati, Rockwell Land is bringing forth a new landscape of residential aspiration. Adorned with the same signature style and sophistication as all Rockwell properties, 8 Benitez Suites, is situated in Quezon City, neighboring New Manila and Greenhills. Tucked away in a warm neighborhood district, the community will house a select number of luxury Quezon City condos.

The pocket oasis away from the busy business district can give the right blend of city life and suburban bliss. For a peek at the 8 Benitez Suites experience, step into one of the exclusive premiere 2-bedroom condos in Quezon City through this virtual tour video.

Sophistication in Suburbia – A 2 Bedroom condo in Quezon City

A peaceful respite from the busy metro, 8 Benitez Suites offers a warm and intimate community, with urban conveniences just a stone’s throw away. The condo is situated near various lifestyle and retail establishments that cater to residents’ entire needs, as well as prominent schools and reputable hospitals – an ideal location for families to settle their roots.

Just a few minutes shy of the city of San Juan, the two-tower community is a master plan completed with all the luxuries of modern urban living. To ensure an environment of exclusivity and privacy, each floor of the mid-rise tower was designed to fit a maximum of 5 expansive condominiums.

8 Benitez’s 2-bedroom condo in Quezon City offers families to live large and freely in a home that allows them to grow. A double-door entrance way offers a grand and luxurious foray into the unit’s spacious layout, comfortably sustaining residents’ needs. The welcoming expanse is thoughtfully divided into the different living areas – an open layout for the dining space and living room is fitted out with floor to ceiling windows that illuminates the space with natural light during the day. To add to the openness of the room, the condo features a tray ceiling structure to give the space more height. Natural finishes and oak wood flooring give the space warmth, creating an ideal family home in the city.

The open kitchen is framed with a white quartz countertop that doubles as a breakfast nook for a quick meal prep and dining space at the start of the day. Natural wood accents, together with the mosaic tile backsplash, adds a homey feel to the overall design of these Quezon City condos. Each unit comes with quality finishes and fixtures , as well as a discrete utility space.

A shared bathroom is thoughtfully placed at the hallway entrance of this 2 Bedroom condo in Quezon City to give guests easy access to freshen up. Recessed lighting and a muted tone, gives this intimate space a lift of sophistication. The shared space also doubles as an en suite bath with a door providing access to one of the bedrooms ensuring comfort and convenience for residents.

The bedrooms in these Quezon City condos each come with their own set of floor to ceiling windows to allow natural light to fill the space in the morning. Built-in cabinets, a vanity, a work desk, as well as ample shelf space is also provided to make it easier for residents to customize the space to their needs. The pointedly larger masters bedroom comfortably fits a queen sized bed, perfect for couples to nestle into at the end of a long day.

For residents that need more room, the 8 Benitez Suites also offers even larger spaces. Some of the 3 bedroom condos in Quezon City reaching up to 270 sqm would be the ideal space for couples looking to downsize from their traditional house and lots, or for growing families looking for the conveniences of living in a condo.

Opulent Hideaway – Quezon City Condos by Rockwell

While the community offers an ideal home for many, living in 8 Benitez Suites reaches far beyond one’s chosen living space. For anyone looking to experience a community that harmoniously combines the conveniences of urban condominium lifestyle with the expansive charm of townhome residences, 8 Benitez Suites in Quezon City offers a compelling option for those seeking the signature Rockwell experience.

Within the exclusive neighborhood, 8 Benitez Suites offers a diverse array of amenities for residents to enjoy at their leisure. They can unwind at the 20-meter lap pool, create countless memories at the kiddie play area and outdoor communal spaces, or reach their fitness goals at the property’s fully equipped gym. This development not only offers a vibrant community for you and your loved ones but also nurtures a convenient and comfortable lifestyle. With round-the-clock security measures in place to the convenience of having a dedicated maintenance and management staff to make sure everything is in order, 8 Benitez Suites is a lifestyle haven in Quezon City.

Situated near the community, is a vibrant hub where you can find a variety of retail and entertainment establishments where residents can easily spend weekends in good company.

The 8 Benitez Suites is a paragon of exclusivity and leisure in Quezon City.

Mark your calendars for May 11 & 12, 2024, and join us at The Bristol Hotel, Deira, Dubai, for the premier Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition in the Middle East! Secure your spot now by registering at https://ppie.ae/registration/. For further details about PPIE, head to ppie.ae. See you there!