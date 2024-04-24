Malayo pa, pero malayo na: Five harsh truths that overseas Filipino millennials face while living abroad

Living abroad is hard, but living abroad as a millennial is somewhat harder, as it often comes with the notion that someone in this age range (born between 1981 and 1996) should already be winning in life.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), home to more than one million Filipinos, serves as a land of opportunities for those who want to thrive in their careers, build their own families, find their special someones, and pursue other personal goals. While this country offers a promise of a good life, many overseas Filipino millennials struggle as they navigate their way in a country far different from their own.

Below are five harsh truths that overseas Filipino millennials face while living abroad:

1. The lack of financial stability

Expectation: Living a luxurious life; up-to-date with the latest trends in gadgets, clothes, shoes, etc.; eating more than three meals a day; having savings in bank accounts; being able to send money to loved ones back home regularly

Reality: Millennials grew up hearing the words “money doesn’t grow on trees” from their parents, and they simply ignored it at the time. Today, they live by that mantra. Most overseas Filipino millennials, not just in the UAE, strive to make ends meet. Some people live paycheck to paycheck, and the romanticized image of a life abroad is nowhere near reality.

2. The struggle of underemployment

Expectation: Thriving careers with high-paying jobs; “living the dream”; years of education ang trainings finally paying off

Reality: Some people who try their luck abroad often find themselves stuck in an endless cycle of underemployment. Sometimes, it’s either one of two things: having your dream job that pays the bills, or being employed in a line of work that is completely far from your skills but pays you a five-digit dirhams salary. The sad reality? It’s mostly the latter that is being practiced.

3. The price of good housing

Expectation: Living in a fully furnished apartment; having your own space to eat, sleep, and live; rent is always being paid on time

Reality: In the UAE, flat-sharing is a common practice where you share rooms with strangers to pay less rental fees. While this is a good way to make friends and connections, it can also hinder your freedom to do all the things you want in your home. On the other hand, some overseas Filipino millennials that have the means to rent an apartment all for themselves also face the challenge of keeping up with its annually increasing cost.

4. The fight against homesickness

Expectation: Freedom from life back home; making new friends; enjoying the solo life abroad

Reality: Imagine this—you are sick, you are alone, you are in a foreign country, who’s going to take care of you? This is just one scenario where an overseas Filipino millennial struggles to fight homesickness from his or her family back home. While there are endless ways to make new friends in a different country, missing your family who is thousands of miles away from you really hurts, and all you can do to fight it is to be on the other side of your mobile screen while talking to them.

5. The quest to find love

Expectation: Dating to marry is easy; you instantly click with a possible love interest; “you don’t find love, it will find you”

Reality: To single Filipino millennials, how many times have you been asked “Kailan ka mag-aasawa?” The pressure of being asked this question, coupled with the pressure of having to meet your family’s needs, while living far away and trying to sustain your own needs—it’s exhausting. It’s not like single millennials don’t want a partner in life, it’s just that it’s hard to put it on top of their priority list.

While these scenarios don’t necessarily apply to all overseas Filipino millennials, those who do experience them must not lose courage. We are young, the world is our oyster, and our time will come. These might be the harsh realities of living abroad, but the good news is that it won’t be like this forever, and there are many ways to overcome these challenges.

We still have a long way to go, but we made it here, haven’t we?

