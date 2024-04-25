Dubai waives traffic fines issued on April 16

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, announced that the traffic fines issued on April 16, 2024, will be waived. This is following the adverse weather conditions that hit the United Arab Emirates on the said date.

According to the Dubai Police, this decision reflects their commitment to the community and ensuring their safety.

If you’re not familiar with the traffic fines in Dubai, we have collated a list of traffic fines, according to the Dubai Police:

Reckless driving

If you drive in a manner that endangers your life, the lives of others, or compromises safety, you could be subject to a fine of AED2000.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or prohibited drugs

It’s a big no-no to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs which are both prohibited in the United Arab Emirates. The fine will be decided by the court.

Driving a vehicle without a plate number

Driving a vehicle without number plates would get you to pay a fine of AED3000.

Driving against traffic

You’ll be fined AED600 for driving in the opposite direction of traffic flow.

Driving an unlicensed vehicle or with no insurance

Driving an unlicensed vehicle and/or a vehicle without an insurance would get you to pay a fine of AED500 for each violation.

Driving with an expired license

You would also be subject to a fine of AED500 if you drive with an expired license.

Sudden swerving

Swerving suddenly can result in a fine of AED1000.

Driving with distractions

Using your mobile phone or having any other distractions will get you to pay a fine of AED800.