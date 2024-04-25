NewsLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai waives traffic fines issued on April 16

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal9 hours ago

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, announced that the traffic fines issued on April 16, 2024, will be waived. This is following the adverse weather conditions that hit the United Arab Emirates on the said date.

According to the Dubai Police, this decision reflects their commitment to the community and ensuring their safety.

If you’re not familiar with the traffic fines in Dubai, we have collated a list of traffic fines, according to the Dubai Police:

Reckless driving 

If you drive in a manner that endangers your life, the lives of others, or compromises safety, you could be subject to a fine of AED2000.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or prohibited drugs

It’s a big no-no to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs which are both prohibited in the United Arab Emirates. The fine will be decided by the court.

Driving a vehicle without a plate number

Driving a vehicle without number plates would get you to pay a fine of AED3000.

Driving against traffic

You’ll be fined AED600 for driving in the opposite direction of traffic flow.

Driving an unlicensed vehicle or with no insurance

Driving an unlicensed vehicle and/or a vehicle without an insurance would get you to pay a fine of AED500 for each violation.

Driving with an expired license

You would also be subject to a fine of AED500 if you drive with an expired license.

Sudden swerving 

Swerving suddenly can result in a fine of AED1000.

Driving with distractions

Using your mobile phone or having any other distractions will get you to pay a fine of AED800.

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal9 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Feature Artwork2

A Visual Tour of Rockwell Land’s Condominium Project in Quezon City – 8 Benitez

2 hours ago
Feature Artwork1 1

Upgrading Your Assets: Your Guide to Investing in Premium Condominiums in the Philippines

2 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 25T172047.699

One more week: Dubai’s Global village extends season 28

3 hours ago
Hans Leo Cacdac Pic 1

Marcos appoints Cacdac as new DMW Secretary

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button