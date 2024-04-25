One more week: Dubai’s Global village extends season 28

Global Village has decided to extend the closing dates for season 28 until May 5, 2024, as per the announcement from the Dubai Media Office. This decision comes in light of the significant demand from guests wishing to experience the premier multicultural family destination of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

خبر عاجل – Breaking News

🌟 انتو طلبتوا ونحن نقول فالكم طيب!

تم تمديد الموسم 28 ل #القرية_العالمية لغاية 5 مايو 2024! المزيد من الوقت للاستمتاع في #عالم_أكثر_روعة ✨ pic.twitter.com/D14HRAsSau — Global Village القرية العالمية (@GlobalVillageAE) April 25, 2024

Furthermore, children up to 12 years old are exempted from paying the entrance fee with their recent “Kids Go Free” offer.

الدخول مجاني للأطفال في القرية العالمية! يمكن للأطفال بعمر 12 عامًا أو أقل الدخول مجانًا إلى #القرية_العالمية حتى نهاية الموسم 28! 🌍✨#عالم_اكثر_روعة pic.twitter.com/1brk7XhYQC — Global Village القرية العالمية (@GlobalVillageAE) April 25, 2024

As for the schedule, Global Village will be open from Sunday to Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., and on Thursday to Saturday, from 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Meanwhile, Tuesdays will only be exclusive for ladies, couples, and families, unless it is an official public holiday.

Any Day entry tickets to Global Village cost AED27, while Weekday tickets cost AED22.5.

There are so many things that you can find at Global Village, after all, it’s an all-in-one culture, shopping, and entertainment destination that tourists, residents, citizens can enjoy

From pavilion of different countries around the world—Japan, Turkey, Thailand, Egypt— to shopping stalls where you can buy different souvenirs representing different countries. Moreover, you can also enjoy different shows and different rides.