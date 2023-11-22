Dubai ranks fourth in world’s most picturesque cities during Christmas

Many residents and tourists who visit Dubai are often left in awe when they see the breathtaking views of the city. But this city’s beauty, unsurprisingly, transcends to screens as it has been named the fourth most picturesque destination around the world during Christmas.

Travelbag, an air and travel services provider, has conducted a study where they analyzed hashtags on Instagram that feature 100 of the best-rated cities worldwide. Dubai, garnering more than 60,000 Instagram posts tagged with ‘Christmas in Dubai,’ secured the fourth spot on the list.

London, on the other hand, emerged as the top city with the most picturesque views with over 270,000 Instagram hashtags. Following London on the list is New York, amassing more than 255,000 hashtags that showcase its snowy tourist spots such as Central Park and the stunning lights of Rockefeller Centre.

Meanwhile, Paris, the City of Love, landed in the third spot, with over 73,000 hashtags. Below is the complete list of the most picturesque cities in the world, according to Travelbag:

London. New York. Paris. Dubai. Chicago. Vienna. Miami. Los Angeles. Melbourne. Sydney.

A sight to behold, Dubai boasts its vibrant Christmas destinations and activities such as Global Village, Expo City, Ski Dubai, nigh markets, tree-lighting ceremonies, and many more. During this season, parts of the city are transformed into a huge, colorful Christmas village, where everyone gathers with their loved ones to have meals together and soak in the chilly Dubai winter.

