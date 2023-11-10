Mark your calendars: UAE holidays are fast approaching!

In less than two months, people from all over the world will be welcoming a new year. But before bidding farewell to 2023, residents in the UAE, especially Overseas Filipinos (OFs), are ready to savor the remaining holidays in the country—providing them with the much-needed respite that they deserve.

OFs are counting down the days to the UAE’s next major holiday, the Commemoration Day on December 1, which falls on a Friday, followed immediately by the National Day on December 2 and 3, which are a Saturday and Sunday. These dates, which symbolize the nation’s significant milestones, also present an opportunity for residents to have another three-day weekend.

December 1, 2, 3: UAE Commemoration Day and National Day

While there is no official announcement yet from the government, OFs are eagerly anticipating the “mini vacation” awaiting them on the first days of December. Loraine Landicho, a receptionist at a spinal clinic in Dubai, has already sealed her three-day vacation in one of her dream countries.

“Despite limited vacation days due to working in healthcare, I’m thrilled to travel to Armenia for three days during the holiday season. With the clinic closed from December 1 to 3, it’s the perfect chance to explore a different country’s winter ambiance. I’ve heard wonderful things about Armenia from our kabayans, and I’m eager to experience firsthand what the buzz is all about,” Landicho shared.

As many residents in the UAE have the same goals as Landicho, Anika Yazichyan, Managing Director at AV Best Travel, recommends booking flights earlier to secure cheaper prices, get the best hotels for your needs, and overall plan your tour accordingly.

She also suggests considering travel to countries like Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia due to their exciting and unique tourist destinations.

“Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia are among the most popular destinations due to easy visa processes and just a 3-hour journey. Since we do not offer fixed programs, everything we provide is customized. Our sales team first understands the customer’s requirements and then offers packages that align with their budget,” Yazichyan explained.

December 25: Christmas Day

After the long weekend, OFs in the UAE can start preparing for the world’s biggest holiday—Christmas Day—even though it is not an official holiday in the country. Despite this, they strive to maintain the festive spirit by organizing gatherings, exploring malls, embarking on road trips, and reveling in beach outings and tourist spots. The tradition of Simbang Gabi, running from December 16 to 24, remains significant for many OF Catholics.

However, for Aiza Diaz, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) based in Al Ain, Christmas Day this year is particularly special as she will be traveling to the Philippines to spend the holiday with her family.

“This year will be the happiest for me because I will celebrate Christmas in the Philippines. I missed Christmas last year, that’s why I’m eager to be home and celebrate this year,” Diaz expressed.

“One of the highlights of my Christmas will be our family gatherings where we prepare, cook, and share delicious meals. I also look forward to giving gifts to my godchildren and family, which I believe encapsulates the essence of Christmas, as Jesus himself is a gift to us from God,” she added.

December 31: New Year’s Eve

A few days after celebrating Christmas, 2024 awaits us. But before officially welcoming the new year, year-end parties are a must for Filipinos in the country. These gatherings provide an opportunity for them to spend time with families and friends and collectively reflect on the past year’s experiences.

Hannah Gerodias, who recently arrived in Abu Dhabi and works as a Civil Engineer at Pro Civil General Contracting, is thrilled to spend the holidays abroad for the first time.

“Fortunately, I work with many Filipinos in my company, so we had the idea to conclude this year by celebrating with a simple gathering and gift-giving. We won’t be doing any grand celebrations, but we will make sure that the spirit of giving and bonding is there,” Gerodias said.

Gerodias emphasized the importance of looking back on the adventures each person experienced, being grateful for the blessings received, and reflecting on how to improve for the new year ahead.

“Reflecting on my year, I would say that my biggest accomplishment is having an opportunity to work here abroad. Next year, I aim to be more appreciative and grateful for what I have. I want to work on myself more and focus on my goals for personal growth,” she revealed.

So, before gazing up at the vast UAE sky on 11:59PM of December 31 to witness the spectacular fireworks, there are still a few holidays to anticipate. With exciting options and only a few weeks away from a well-deserved vacation, one important question lingers: Have you started planning for the holidays?