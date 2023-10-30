Pasko sa Pinas vs. Paskong Pinoy sa UAE: Overseas Filipinos gear up for the upcoming Christmas season

The Philippines is widely known to have the grandest and longest Christmas season. As soon as the clock strikes midnight on September 1, you can hear Jose Mari Chan on the radio, see bright and colorful parols being displayed outside of homes, and Christmas trees being dusted off—ready to be decorated.

Christmas traditions in the Philippines are a big part of Filipinos’ culture. We celebrate this festive season for four months—from September to December—with various activities, gatherings, and traditions.

But celebrations for this festive season are not limited to the Philippines alone. Wherever Filipinos are in the world, they always make sure to bring the spirit of Christmas with them.

In an online poll, we asked our readers if they plan to go home to the Philippines this Christmas or spend it here in the UAE. Out of 114 respondents, our poll reveals that 51.75% of those who participated said that they could not make the trip due to different reasons, such as budget for airfare and vacation is reallocated to other expenses or investments, inability to take a leave from work, and other circumstances.

Furthermore, similar to those who cannot make the journey home, 12.28% expressed a heartfelt wish to spend the holiday season in the Philippines. Regrettably, factors like time, finances, and work commitments stand in the way of fulfilling this desire. The same applies to the 3.51% who remain undecided whether they will spend the Christmas season in the Philippines or not.

On a brighter note, 32.46% of these respondents expressed their excitement as they are finally going to spend Christmas with their loved ones in the Philippines. The comments section was flooded with resounding “YES” responses, accompanied by joyous emojis, reflecting their eagerness for the upcoming reunion with their awaiting families.

For these Filipinos who will go home, preparations include completing their travel documents ahead of their flights, apart from the gifts they will bring home for their families.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and Northern Emirates shared that during the holiday season, they expect a large number of Filipinos to visit their office for the verification of their employment contracts, which is a crucial prerequisite for obtaining an Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC). This document will serve as their exit pass when presenting it to immigration officers before traveling.

“Two months ahead of Christmas, there will be an increased number of clients for contract verification. We are now using the OFW Pass aside from OEC but the latter is still being recognized,” said Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attaché in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

“For 2022, covering the months of November and December, we had 16,110 contracts verified. Prior to the peak season before Christmas, we will be having special MWO and consular services on weekends to cater to a greater number of clients aside from our Monday-to-Friday transactions,” he added.

Christmas A.K.A. reunion

Grace De Villa Reyes, an Office Staff at Motion Middle East, and one of the respondents who answered ‘Yes’ to our online poll, grabbed the chance to take her vacation in December and visit her family in the Philippines.

“It’s always been my plan to spend my Christmas and New Year in the Philippines ever since I worked abroad, but due to a conflict of the vacation dates with my colleague, who is also a Filipino, it’s sometimes hard to compromise,” Reyes stated.

As an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) who has been working abroad for nine years, the last time Reyes spent Christmas in the Philippines was in 2017. But this year, all the stars aligned for her to spend the holidays in her home country. In her excitement, she already sent out her balikbayan box so that it would arrive in December, just in time for Christmas.

“I’ve already sent a balikbayan box and expect for it to arrive this December. I made sure that it would arrive before my arrival date in the Philippines. I have also been preparing to give monetary gifts to my family personally,” she said.

“When I get home this holiday season, I look forward to spending quality time with my family. This Christmas is extra special because it is my first time to celebrate with my siblings na meron kaming kanya-kanyang family,” she added.

[“When I get home this holiday season, I look forward to spending quality time with my family. This Christmas is extra special because it is my first time to celebrate with my siblings where each of us has our own family,” she added.]

Christmas is a commitment to tradition

For OFWs who have decided to spend the holidays in the UAE, Christmas traditions are still in place despite being away from their loved ones.

As a multicultural country with award-winning tourist destinations, the UAE can serve as an exceptional choice for Filipinos looking to spend Christmas with their families in a unique and memorable way. With more than 200 nationalities living and working in the country, and more than a million of this population are Filipinos, the UAE has been embracing this holiday with open arms.

Months before the big day comes, OFWs start to organize their calendars to make room for their Christmas traditions such as attending masses, putting up Christmas lights and decorations, planning gatherings, exchanging gifts, and many more.

Anne Ravago, Project Administrator at Al Masaood Energy, looks forward to attending the yearly Simbang Gabi to commit to her religious vows and thanksgiving.

“Yearly ako nagsi-Simbang Gabi sa St. Joseph Church sa Abu Dhabi dahil may panata ako. Panata ko ay ‘yung health ng family ko and pasasalamat sa isang buong taon na naman na nagkaroon kami ng maraming blessings,” Ravago shared.

“Sobrang halaga na ma-complete ko ‘yung Simbang Gabi, dahil since bata ako nakasanayan namin ng buong pamilya ko ang mag-Simbang Gabi. Kumbaga, kahit malayo ako sa family ko, nagagawa ko pa din ‘yun makumpleto. Extra special ‘yun dahil parang sa lahat ng blessings na natanggap ko this year, ‘yun ‘yung way nang pagpapasalamat ko kay Lord,” she added.

[“It means a lot to me to attend the Simbang Gabi every year, because ever since I was a child, my entire family has been accustomed to attending it together. It’s special because it’s like my way of giving thanks to the Lord for all the blessings I’ve received this year,” she shared.]

Christmas is a chance to give

OFWs who could not go home for the holidays compensate for their absence during this season by sending boxes and packages to their family members.

In fact, freight forwarders have issued a reminder that the last week of October is their cut-off to ensure that balikbayan boxes arrive just in time for Christmas.

For OFW Khay Mariano, during the start of the -ber months when grocery stores conduct massive sales on essential items, she immediately grabs the opportunity to fill up her balikbayan box.

“Naglalagay ako sa balikbayan box ng mga pang-handa sa Pasko katulad ng ingredients para sa spaghetti at salad. Bumibili din ako ng basic needs katulad ng kilos of sugar, salt, soap, shampoo, coffee, chocolates, clothes, shoes, at iba pa. We send the box at least end of September para before Christmas nasa Pinas na,” Mariano shared.

[“I include a lot of things in my balikbayan box such as ingredients for spaghetti and salad, basic needs like sugar, salt, soap, shampoo, coffee, chocolates, clothes, shoes, and many more. We send the box at least end of September so that it will arrive in the Philippines before Christmas,” Mariano shared.]

“Although our family is not really asking for it, masarap pa din naman na na-a-appreciate nila ‘yung lahat ng napapadala namin. Fulfilling na nakakapagpadala ka ng material things sa kanila na magagamit din nila sa school or sa pang araw-araw na needs nila. Naaasikaso ko pa din sila in that way. Kung kaya lang natin ibigay lahat, pati tayo sasampa na sa balikbayan box,” she added.

[“Although our family isn’t really asking for it, it’s still nice to know that they appreciate everything we send. It feels fulfilling to send them material things they can use for school or their daily needs. It’s my way of taking care of them. If we could, we’d even fit ourselves into the balikbayan box with all the goodies,” she added.]

Christmas is a time to bring families closer

In the UAE, Christmas is not an official public or private holiday, although some employers give their workers a day off on December 25. However, working on Christmas Day or the days leading to it is not a problem for Filipinos in the country, as we will always find ways to make this holiday special by spending it with our loved ones here.

Opalyn Songaling Diaz, staff at NAS Neuron, has started to plan her Christmas preparations despite knowing that she will be working on that day.

“I have work on Christmas Day but I still consider myself lucky because I work on normal business hours from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm. This Christmas, I plan to cook for my family and now that our son is here with us, mas excited ako to prepare food and buy gifts for him,” Diaz expressed.

[“I have work on Christmas Day but I still consider myself lucky because I work on normal business hours from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm. This Christmas, I plan to cook for my family and now that our son is here with us, I am more excited to prepare food and buy gifts for him,” Diaz expressed.]

“Masaya na malungkot mag-spend ng Christmas away from your family in the Philippines. We are blessed to have our son with us now, and this will be our Christmas with him na hindi lang through video call,” she added.

[“It’s bittersweet to spend Christmas away from your family in the Philippines. We are blessed to have our son with us now, and this will be our Christmas with him that is not just through a video call,” she added.]

For Diaz, having a husband and a son waiting for her at home during that special day is priceless. That is why she has already started making a list of the things she needs to buy for Christmas meal preparations and gifts to give her loved ones.

“It is very important to give thought and planning even months back to set the budget. You need to start making a list and do gift shopping at least a month or weeks prior, to avoid cramming and be less stressed,” she shared.

“We also invite friends to come over, especially the ones who work here alone. It’s sadder for them and somehow most of us know how it feels to be alone in this time of the year. A simple gesture and an invitation from another kabayan to spend Christmas dinner and a little celebration are truly heartwarming,” she added.

Meanwhile, for Credit Analyst Millicent Javier, Christmas traditions with her family include exploring new places together and preparing special gifts for each other.

“Last year, we decided to have a staycation and spend Christmas in a hotel for a change. We booked the hotel three weeks prior as it was a busy season and hotels get full easily,” Javier recalled.

During their staycation in a hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, they celebrated Christmas by exchanging gifts and having their Christmas Eve dinner. Moreover, they maximized the amenities that the hotel offered during the holiday.

“For me, spending Christmas with family and loved ones is the best way to celebrate. That is why we always try to bring our parents here in Dubai during the holidays. Just being together makes the season special,” she shared, grateful to have the chance and the means to fly her parents to the UAE just in time for the festivities.

According to Vijay Bhatia, CEO of Jules Tourism, there is an influx of Filipino travelers who come to the UAE to celebrate Christmas. In fact, they are currently receiving a large number of bookings from Filipinos who want to avail their tour packages.

“During normal days in a month, we usually have only five to ten bookings. But during the holidays, especially in December, it becomes more than 50 bookings. These mostly come from Filipino families who want to spend Christmas in Dubai,” Bhatia said.

Whether in the Philippines, in the UAE, or in other parts of the world; whether alone, with friends, or with family, Filipinos have one thing in common when embracing this festive season—we will always find ways to celebrate Christmas in our own, special way.

Ikaw, anong plano mo sa Pasko?