China ‘blacklists’ PH as tourist site due to POGOs – Zubiri

Photo from Facebook: Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian

Senate President Migz Zubiri revealed that the Chinese government blacklisted the Philippines as tourist site due to continuing POGO (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators) services.

Citing his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, Zubiri said this is the main reason why there’s a low number of tourists arriving in the Philippines despite the reopening of borders.

RELATED STORY: Remulla orders closure of illegal POGOs

“That is the reason why there’s been a significant drop in the number of Chinese tourists… Because of the problem of POGO, Ambassador Huang said the Philippines is now blacklisted and Chinese tourists are discouraged from visiting the Philippines,” Zubiri said in a statement.

“This is where he shared his government’s position against POGO. According to the ambassador the tourist are being warned not to go to countries with POGO operations so that means it must be current,” Zubiri added.

READ ON: PH to deport 40,000 illegal Chinese POGO workers

The lawmaker said there is a need to review the policy on POGO operations.

“The question is, is our country hosting, aiding & abetting an illegal activity being done to another country?? That is a policy we need to ask the National government if we should be allowing this,” Zubiri added.

