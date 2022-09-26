Remulla orders closure of illegal POGOs

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to close down illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country.

DOJ Spokesperson Mico Clavano announced the decision of Remulla in a public briefing.

Clavano said that based on the data of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, there have been 175 canceled POGOs as of September 14, 2022.

The DOJ spokesperson said they have yet to obtain the number of legal POGOs.

“Si Secretary Remulla in-order na niya, inutusan na niya ang NBI, PNP with the assistance of PAGCOR to ensure na saraduhin na ‘yung mga office ng mga ito… Hindi pa nag bigay ng preliminary report ang NBI at PNP dito sa mga closures,” Clavano said.

The DOJ official added that authorities will begin arresting illegal POGO workers in October.

“Ang direksyon po ni Secretary Remulla ay within the first week of October magsisimula na po ang paghuhuli ng mag POGO employees na mga ito and, hopefully, by mid October makapag deport na po tayo ng about 2,000 to 3,000 employees,” he said.

“The reason why gusto natin maging batch per batch itong pag deport natin ay para hindi sila mate-tengga doon sa kanilang mga tirahan, sa mga stay na inistayan nila, and we make sure na the food, the sustenance is adequate for them to ba able to subsist,” Clavano added.

Clavano said overstaying POGO workers will stay in hotels at their own expense.

“They will stay there under their own expense up until hindi na siguro nila kaya na i-maintain no ‘yung kanilang tirahan or ‘yung pagkain nila. That’s the only time the government will come in and spend for the food and lodging of the Chinese nationals,” he said.