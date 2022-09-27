PH to deport 40,000 illegal Chinese POGO workers

An official stated on Tuesday, September 27 that the Philippines will deport 40,000 Chinese employees of illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) as part of a crackdown on unauthorized internet gaming enterprises, following claims of kidnapping, prostitution, and murder in the gambling sector.

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla recently directed police to go after 175 operators whose licenses had been withdrawn but who continued to operate illegally.

Following accusations of POGOs participating in “murder, abduction, and prostitution,” the Philippines will begin deporting the estimated 40,000 Chinese employees employed by those enterprises next month, according to Justice Ministry spokesperson Dominic Clavano.

“This is really our job to society and to make sure that these crimes are not committed. We thought it best to send a signal that this type of behavior is not tolerable, it’s not acceptable to the country,” said Clavano in a report from AFP.

China, which has previously urged the Philippines to prohibit all kinds of internet gambling, hailed the current action.

“Crimes induced by and associated with online gambling not only harm China’s interests and China-Philippines relations, but also hurt the interests of the Philippines,” read a statement from the Chinese embassy in Manila.

According to the Philippine gambling regulator, around 34 POGOs are licensed to operate, and over 130 support services are registered.

Recent statistics from the agency reveal that it has cancelled the licenses of 40 POGOs and 174 service providers.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno stated earlier this month that online gaming operators should be prohibited.