Marcos to announce new Press Secretary next week

President Bongbong Marcos said that he may announce a new Press Secretary by next week.

Marcos said in an interview in Malacanang that they are now down to three potential candidates for the post vacated by Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

Angeles left her post after being bypassed by the Commission on Appointments and she needs to attend her medical needs.

“Early next week, we’ll announce it,” he said.

Marcos said the next Press Secretary should be an expert in messaging like a media practitioner.

“That’s what’s important, that we get the information, the message across,” he said.

Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez said that he is being considered for the post as well as PAGCOR director Gilbert Remulla and former spokesperson Mike Toledo.

Both Chavez and Remulla have media backgrounds. Chavez as a veteran radio broadcaster while Remulla was a former television reporter and personality.