Paul Soriano confirms he was offered to become next Press Secretary

Director Paul Soriano has confirmed that he received an offer to be the next Press Secretary of President Bongbong Marcos.

“Yes, there was a conversation but I feel that the position needs more qualified people to help the President,“ Soriano told ABS-CBN News.

But Soriano said that he is better off doing behind-the-scenes work for Marcos and not a Palace official.

“I can be of better service behind the scenes working with the President‘s media and communications team,” he added.

Soriano directed Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address. He was also the creative consultant of Marcos’ inauguration.

RELATED STORY: Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigns from post

“I know my strengths, I know what I can give him. I am better utilized at the background than be in front of the camera,” Soriano said.

“At the end of the day, my main mandate is to send out the message that we have a hard working leader that sadly people don’t see,” he added.

Soriano is also working on Marcos’ first 100 days.

“As I told the President this morning, if there’s a need for me to help, I will be there in whatever capacity. At the sidelines, I’ve been supporting him from the start and I will continue to do that. He can count on us,” he said.