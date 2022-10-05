Gilbert Remulla mulls taking Press Secretary post following PBBM admin offer

Gilbert Remulla, director of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), stated on Wednesday that he was honored to be a candidate for the position of press secretary in the Marcos administration.

As of posting time, the PAGCOR director stated that he’s currently in a “deep discernment” process as to whether he’ll take the post.

“I’m in a process of deep discernment. However, I am at PAGCOR, enjoying and concentrating on my role here as director. I’m flattered I’m being considered and I serve at the pleasure of the President,” said Remulla in a message.

In Congress from 2001 until 2007, Remulla, a former broadcast journalist, represented Cavite’s second congressional district. His siblings include Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla.

Cesar Chavez, the undersecretary of transportation for transportation, earlier in the day said that Remulla and attorney Michael Toledo were also being considered to succeed Trixie Cruz-Angeles, who resigned from her position on Tuesday due to health concerns.

Chavez claimed he was not interested in running the Palace’s communications department, but has yet to make up his mind.