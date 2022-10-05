Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Gilbert Remulla mulls taking Press Secretary post following PBBM admin offer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago

Gilbert Remulla, director of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), stated on Wednesday that he was honored to be a candidate for the position of press secretary in the Marcos administration.

As of posting time, the PAGCOR director stated that he’s currently in a “deep discernment” process as to whether he’ll take the post.

“I’m in a process of deep discernment. However, I am at PAGCOR, enjoying and concentrating on my role here as director. I’m flattered I’m being considered and I serve at the pleasure of the President,” said Remulla in a message.

In Congress from 2001 until 2007, Remulla, a former broadcast journalist, represented Cavite’s second congressional district. His siblings include Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla.

Cesar Chavez, the undersecretary of transportation for transportation, earlier in the day said that Remulla and attorney Michael Toledo were also being considered to succeed Trixie Cruz-Angeles, who resigned from her position on Tuesday due to health concerns.

Chavez claimed he was not interested in running the Palace’s communications department, but has yet to make up his mind.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

JAIL istock

Gang of bicycle thieves jailed in Dubai

45 mins ago
brad pitt angelina jolie 2

Angelina Jolie alleges Brad Pitt ‘harmed’ their kids

2 hours ago
sharon cuneta hermes louis vuitton 1

Sharon Cuneta defends herself from ‘feeling untitled and hypocrite’ remarks after Hermes store incident

3 hours ago
vic rodriguez bongbong marcos

Vic Rodriguez to spend more time with family in complete exit from PBBM admin

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button