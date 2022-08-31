FIFA World Cup 2022 attendees eligible for UAE multi-entry tourist visa

The UAE will issue a multiple-entry tourist visa to “Hayya” card holders attending the Fifa World Cup 2022 , which will take this year from November 20 to December 18.

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has indicated that holders of “Hayya” card, can enter the UAE by applying for this visa starting November 1, 2022, and it will allow them to enter the country several times during the validity period.

This visa can be extended for another 90 days according to the conditions, procedures and the normal fees followed in the current visa system in the UAE.

RELATED STORY: POLO-Doha anticipates new job openings for Filipinos for FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Citizens of visa-exempt countries are excluded from the above procedures, as they can enter and stay in the UAE according to the current procedures.

The programme is part of the UAE’s initiatives aiming to support Qatar in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Through the Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa options, the UAE will be hosting the world cup fans, allowing them to enter UAE multiple times over a period of 90 days.

The visa fees is reduced to AED 100 and will be paid once for the whole period.

READ ON: Philippine women football team ‘Filipinas’ moves up in FIFA’s global rankings

“Hayya” card holders can apply to the Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa through the website (www.icp.gov.ae), by choosing “Smart Channels”, and then selecting “Public Services”, followed by choosing “Hayya Card Holders” Visa and completing data and documents and paying the applicable fees.

On August 25, Saudi Arabia announced that it would open its borders to holders of the Hayya Card.

Hayya Card holders can spend up to 60 days in the kingdom during the World Cup season from November 1 to January 23 next year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.