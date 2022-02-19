POLO-Doha anticipates new job openings for Filipinos for FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Filipinos may expect new job openings in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup in the country.

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Doha reported on Friday that employment opportunities await Filipino migrant workers in Qatar as the host nation will be hosting an international event in November.

Labor Attache Adam Musa, said more jobs in the tourism and hospitality sectors are available for workers in the Gulf nation which will host this year’s FIFA World Cup.

RELATED STORY: Qatar exempts vaccinated people from quarantine

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) official added that, “As of this moment, the in-demand (jobs) are within the hospitality industry because of the need of FIFA, also in retail outlets, tourism-related sectors. Tourism industry is a good prospect that would positively impact our workers’ community, because Qatar is also inviting more tourists even after FIFA, and they will continue to sponsor world events.”

Musa said he is convinced that the holding of the sporting event will help improve the host nation’s economy and will create jobs and ” it would totally improve their economy. Infuse more revenue because of this world event.”

There are some 250,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Arab nation, majority of them are household service workers (HSWs) and about 130,000 plus are domestic workers while the rest are professionals both highly skilled and semi-skilled.