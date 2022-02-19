Latest NewsNewsTFT News

POLO-Doha anticipates new job openings for Filipinos for FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Filipinos may expect new job openings in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup in the country.

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Doha reported on Friday that employment opportunities await Filipino migrant workers in Qatar as the host nation will be hosting an international event in November.

Labor Attache Adam Musa, said more jobs in the tourism and hospitality sectors are available for workers in the Gulf nation which will host this year’s FIFA World Cup.

RELATED STORY: Qatar exempts vaccinated people from quarantine

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) official added that, “As of this moment, the in-demand (jobs) are within the hospitality industry because of the need of FIFA, also in retail outlets, tourism-related sectors. Tourism industry is a good prospect that would positively impact our workers’ community, because Qatar is also inviting more tourists even after FIFA, and they will continue to sponsor world events.”

Musa said he is convinced that the holding of the sporting event will help improve the host nation’s economy and will create jobs and ” it would totally improve their economy. Infuse more revenue because of this world event.”

There are some 250,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Arab nation, majority of them are household service workers (HSWs) and about 130,000 plus are domestic workers while the rest are professionals both highly skilled and semi-skilled.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ministry of education uae

UAE educational system set for revamp as ministry sets 21 goals

4 mins ago
Charles Darwin Magdaluyo. Photo from The Jacksonville Public Education Fund.

Overseas Filipino Charles Darwin Magdaluyo named ‘Teacher of the Year’ by Florida county

59 mins ago
Robredo pink 1

Robredo woos overseas workers, lays out plans for OFWs if she wins presidency

1 hour ago
Consul General Mayo (center) assisting Filipinos during check-in at the Macau International Airport. Photo by V. Siy via PCG-Macau SAR.

3 wheelchair-bound overseas Filipinos among 203 repatriated from Macau

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button