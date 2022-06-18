Philippine women football team ‘Filipinas’ moves up in FIFA’s global rankings

Following its historic run in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup last January, the Philippine women’s football team ‘Filipinas’ rose one spot to become the 53rd-best ranked team in the world in the FIFA rankings.

This followed their historic stint at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India where they gave the Philippines its first-ever qualification to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

World No. 10 Korea lead the way among the Asian teams with 1,940 points, while world No. 12 Australia and 13th-ranked Japan were just behind the Asian leaders with 1,912.74 and 1,910.67 points.

READ ON: Philippine women’s football team bagged a historic bronze in the SEA Games

The rankings come barely a month after the Filipinas won bronze in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi and are currently out of the country for a training camp as they gear up for the AFF Women’s Championship 2022 this July.

Filipinas are currently in Turkey in preparation for the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championships.

The Philippines will play its first friendly match on Sunday, June 19 against world No. 27 Republic of Ireland and in the AFF Women’s Championship, set to be played at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna, the Philippines is grouped with Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia and Malaysia.