Five jailed for sharing video of Dubai Police’s arrest operation on WhatsApp

Five people were jailed in Dubai for their involvement in sharing a video of Dubai Police arresting an individual.

All five have been sentenced to jail for one month after the video went viral.

Among those convicted was a Pakistani man, 28, who was identified in documents as “AR”. The police said that the person was working as a receptionist at a hotel in the Naif area in June. ‘AR’ saw police arrest a group of women who were suspected to be prostitutes.

He shared the footage of the arrests from the hotel surveillance cameras after securing permission from his Bangladeshi hotel manager. He then shared the downloaded footage to a Nigerian woman.

The woman, 32, later sent the clip to two female friends, from Tanzania and Uganda, and the video made it social media platforms and went viral.

The Dubai Police launched an investigation in the case and the Nigerian woman also admitted to police that she sent the clip on a WhatsApp group shared with the two other women.

The other accused women, from Tanzania and Uganda, admitted to receiving the clip but denied publishing it on social media.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the Pakistani man, the Bangladeshi and the three women with defaming and breaching privacy.

