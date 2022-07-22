Seven expats arrested in Dubai after viral videos of public violence

The Dubai Police have arrested a group of seven people who were seen engaging in heated arguments and a fight in a public place in viral videos.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, the group was seen assaulting each other and damaging public property following which a criminal case has been registered against the suspects and they will be referred to Public Prosecution for further action.

The suspects are of African origin, the police said as it warned the public against involvement in any kind of unacceptable behaviour and urged community members to report such negative behaviour through the ‘Police Eye Service’ on the Dubai Police app or by calling the emergency hotline No 999.

Residents have been asked to report cases to the police and asked not publish or forward such clips saying that such acts are punishable under Article 52 of the UAE Federal Law No 34 of 2021, regarding spreading of rumours and involvement in cybercrimes.

“The law states that whoever uses information network to announce, disseminate, re-disseminate, circulate, or recirculate news or data, or broadcasts any provocative news that would incite or provoke public opinion, disturb the public peace, spread terror among people, or cause harm to the public interest, the national economy, the public order, or the public health shall be punished with at least one year of imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh100,000,” the police said.