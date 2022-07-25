Four arrested in Oman after their video driving into flooded valley goes viral

Oman Police have arrested 4 people after their video went viral that showed them driving into a flooded valley.

Authorities in Batinah Governorate arrested four citizens for deliberately crossing a flooded valley in the Wadi Bani Ghafer area in the Wilayat of Rustaq and endangering their lives.

RELATED STORY: RAK Police arrests person who filmed viral video of people fighting in shopping mall

The police said legal procedures are being completed against them to refer them to the judicial authorities and the action has come after two Omani men earlier died after drowning in a flooded valley in Wilayat Al Rustaq in South Al Batinah Governorate.

The video had gone viral on social media and police said that four people were adventure seekers. Their SUV dramatically disappeared in the floods as the men frantically escaped from the window.

READ ON: Seven expats arrested in Dubai after viral videos of public violence

The authorities advised people to stay away from the areas witnessing surface run-offs and keep themselves in safe places with the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) earlier urging the public not to swim in flooded valleys, water bodies and dangerous places.

The Royal Oman Police urged people to take caution and not to risk crossing “wadies only after ensuring water levels receded.”