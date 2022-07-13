Robin Padilla wants to use real name ‘Robinhood’ in the Senate

Neophyte Senator Robin Padilla has advised the Senate that he wants to be addressed in official Senate documents and activities with his real name ‘Robinhood Padilla’.

Padilla has made known his preference to be addressed as “Robinhood Padilla” as shown in a letter addressed to Senate Secretary Myra Villarica.

“This is to respectfully inform your good office of this Representative’s preference to be addressed as Robinhood C. Padilla for all Senate communications and correspondences,” Padilla said.

“Mainam po kasi na tunay na pangalan ko po ang gamitin sa records ng Senado. Pero sa media po ok lang po na Robin,” he said in a text message.

Incoming Senate President Migz Zubiri sees no problem with Padilla’s prefernce.

“Yes absolutely, no problem with his request,” Zubiri said in a message to the Inquirer.