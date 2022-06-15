Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sen. Robin Padilla reveals debating with wife helped in preparations for senate

Staff Report

The Philippine Senator, Robin Padilla, credited his celebrity vlogger and wife Mariel Rodriguez to helping him prepare for upcoming debates in the Senate.

The Senator, who was elected with the highest number of votes, explained debating “with your spouse and talking in English with your kids will prepare you for deliberations in the Senate.”

Mariel has been very supportive of her husband’s political endeavors and earned money to support the financial needs of Robin’s candidacy.

The action star who has received support from different sectors of society which led to his success said he feels “100-percent ready” for his job as one of the country’s 24 senators.

The actor-turned-politician said that his wife contributed to his preparedness, but did not say what topics he debated with his wife.

The 52-year-old neophyte senator, who was at the Senate on Tuesday for a briefing on the legislative process, was confident that he could ably take on the job of a legislator and said that his conversation with his English-speaking kids also sharpened his skill in communicating in English.

Padilla said he is also ready to exchange views with fellow lawmakers on the Senate floor in Filipino to promote the language in the Senate

