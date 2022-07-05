Divorce, medical cannabis use among 10 priority laws of Senator Robin Padilla

Neophyte Senator Robin Padilla has included the controversial divorce act and use of cannabis for medical purposes among his priority legislations.

On his official Facebook page, the senator stated that this is just the beginning of the issues and advocacies that he intends to push and lead for the 19th Congress.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Robin Padilla takes oath as senator with President Duterte

“Simula pa lamang po ito. Tututukan, aaralin at isusulong natin ang mga adbokasiya na tutugon sa samu’t saring isyu na malapit sa ating bituka – kasama rito ang mataas na presyo ng petrolyo, mga problema sa agrikultura at food security, at talamak na diskriminasyon,” said Sen. Padilla.

Apart from the Divorce Act and Medical Cannabis Compassionate Access Act, he also plans to prioritize the following:

– Equal use of languages

– Suspension of Excise Tax (on unleaded premium gasoline, regular gasoline, and diesel fuel oil, amending for this purpose section 148 of the National Internal Revenue Code, as amended)

– Amending the Rice Tariffication Law

– Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers

– Equality and Non-Discrimination Act

– Civil Service Eligibility (for casual and contractual government employees who have rendered at least five (5) years of government service;

– Regionalization of Bilibid Prisons

– Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Act

“Naihain na po natin ang unang 10 prayoridad na panukalang batas sa Senado para sa ika-19 na Kongreso. Tuloy po ang ating pagsisigasig sa Senado bilang tugon sa mandato at tiwala ng sambayanang Pilipino!,” he added.

Padilla ranked first during the 2022 elections, garnering a total of 26,454,562 votes.