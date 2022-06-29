Remains of Filipino lawyer shot dead in US arrives in Philippines

The remains of John Albert “Jal” Laylo, the Filipino lawyer who died in a gun attack during his visit to relatives in Philadelphia, were brought to the country on Wednesday, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Laylo’s remains arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), according to a tweet by Super Radyo dzBB’s Mao dela Cruz, as Leah, mother of John, and a cousin accompanied the body back to Manila via Philippine Airlines PR 127 from New York City.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs, Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Worker’s Affairs receives with sadness the arrival of the body of Atty. John Albert B. Laylo, a shooting victim in Philadelphia,” the agency said in a statement.

Laylo was leaving Philadelphia with his mother early morning of June 18 when he was fatally shot by a still unknown gunman while on board an Uber and the Police are looking into road rage or random shooting as possible motives in the Philadelphia shooting.

The DFA said the consulate promptly extended assistance to the Laylo family including repatriation of John’s remains.

