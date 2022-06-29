Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Remains of Filipino lawyer shot dead in US arrives in Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The remains of John Albert “Jal” Laylo, the Filipino lawyer who died in a gun attack during his visit to relatives in Philadelphia, were brought to the country on Wednesday, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Laylo’s remains arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), according to a tweet by Super Radyo dzBB’s Mao dela Cruz, as Leah, mother of John, and a cousin accompanied the body back to Manila via Philippine Airlines PR 127 from New York City.

RELATED STORY: ‘I’m lost for words’ – Mother grieves lawyer son who died in U.S. shooting

“The Department of Foreign Affairs, Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Worker’s Affairs receives with sadness the arrival of the body of Atty. John Albert B. Laylo, a shooting victim in Philadelphia,” the agency said in a statement.

Laylo was leaving Philadelphia with his mother early morning of June 18 when he was fatally shot by a still unknown gunman while on board an Uber and the Police are looking into road rage or random shooting as possible motives in the Philadelphia shooting.

The DFA said the consulate promptly extended assistance to the Laylo family including repatriation of John’s remains.

READ ON: Fatal shooting of Pinoy lawyer in U.S. a possible ‘mistaken identity’ case

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

emma tablate fire pyrokinesis

Filipina girl with ‘pyrokinesis’ tops YouTube channel’s ’20 Kids With Real Superpowers’ list

7 hours ago
Kylie Verzosa 1

LOOK: Paris Hilton praises Kylie Verzosa’s fashion sense

7 hours ago
UAE landscape

UAE among best-prepared nations to handle future risks: UN report

8 hours ago
bongbong marcos cebu 2

PNP to lockdown National Museum ahead of Marcos inauguration

12 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button