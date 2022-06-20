‘I’m lost for words’ – Mother grieves lawyer son who died in U.S. shooting

John Laylo, a visiting Filipino lawyer in the United States, who was shot while on his way to the airport has died.

Laylo’s mother, Leah, confirmed the news about her son’s passing in a lengthy Facebook post.

“I thank God for the 35 years of his life. I’m beyond grateful for having a good, smart, generous, loving, caring son. These are the adjectives I can think of now. I’m lost for words!” Leah said.

Leah and her son were in Philadelphia to visit their relatives when they were shot by an unknown suspect while on board an Uber vehicle.

Leah also sustained minor injuries while John sustained a head injury and was placed on life support.

“I can’t explain the pain and the heaviness I have in my heart. It took me hours to post this because still I can’t believe this happened!” Leah said.

The family is now processing the arrangements so that they could bring home the remains of Laylo.

Laylo was one of the lawyers of Vice President Leni Robredo during the canvassing of votes in the May 9 polls. He also worked in the offices of Senator Leila De Lima and Mar Roxas.