Expat finds AED1M ‘borrowed’ cash; hands it over to Dubai Police

An Indian expat won praise for handing over AED 1 million lost cash, which was reportedly borrowed by its owner, to Dubai Police.

The expat found cash in his building’s elevator and handed it over to the Police.

The police awarded Tariq Mahmood Khalid Mahmood with a certificate of appreciation after he returned the bag.

The money was found by him in his building in Al Barsha.

Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafi, director of Al Barsha Police Station, said a tenant of the same building had forgotten the bag full of cash in the elevator and Mahmood had handed over the money at his station.

“His morals represent the noble values of our society that we are very proud of,” the officer said. Shafi awarded Mahmood with a certificate of appreciation saying the original owner had borrowed the money to tide over some financial struggles.

A report was lodged at Al Barsha police station and the police later handed over the bag to its owner.

Mahmood said that receiving the certificate gave him “great pride and joy” with the police stressing collaboration between the community and police.