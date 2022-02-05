Honest delivery rider in UAE returns AED 20,000, lost documents in Dubai

An honest delivery rider in UAE has returned AED 20,000 and lost documents to an Egyptian woman.

The 35-year-old food delivery rider from Pakistan, Manzar Abbas, a UAE resident for over ten years saved an Egyptian family from severe distress thanks to his simple act of honesty and kindness.

Abbas, a Talabat rider, was on his way to deliver a food order in Sharjah University City last week when he came across a women’s handbag casually thrown on the road’s sidewalk leading to the American University of Sharjah and hoping the bag’s owner would arrive to collect the bag soon, Abbas waited for a few moments next to it.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Police laud expat for returning lost AED 5,000 cash

When no one turned up, he checked its contents to find large sums of money, a cheque of AED 20,000 addressed to the University, identification cards and important papers and after seeing that some of the identification papers and documents carried a mobile number of the bag’s owner, Abbas began making calls hoping to return the bag.

“I made at least ten to 12 calls to the number. There was no response at all. After that, I saw another number in those documents. I sent them a WhatsApp message informing them I’d found the bag,” said Abbas.

READ ON: Pinay nanny thanks honest driver in Dubai for returning her wallet containing AED4,000

The Egyptian mother of three Huda Abdul Wahab, who was desperately hunting for the bag she had lost and her son and medical student Tareq Mohammed said, “When Abbas called my mother, she was in a terrible state. We were all desperately searching for her bag everywhere. My mother was in the University to pay my sister’s college fees.”

When Abbas couldn’t get through Huda, he’d messaged her daughter, informing her that the bag had been found. “My sister called me crying saying that the lost bag had been found. That’s when we looked at our mother’s phone to see at least 12 missed calls from an unknown number,” added Tareq.