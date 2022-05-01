Latest NewsNews

UAE health authorities urge people to undergo COVID-19 tests before travelling overseas

A top UAE health official has urged people to undergo COVID-19 tests before embarking on a journey.

Dr. Shereena Al Mazrouei, department manager of health promotion at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, told The National that UAE residents should undergo COVID-19 tests on return to the country from the travel during the Eid Al Fitr break. The official however said that it was not mandatory.

Dr. Al Mazrouei said the virus was still around and large gatherings posed a challenge.

“We know this is a long Eid break,” Dr Al Mazrouei said.

“People may travel, go to the mall or go to an event — especially those who have been isolated for so long. But we should not disregard the ability of people who are coming from abroad or an event to bring the infection,” she told The National.

“We would recommend that people traveling do a PCR and at least keep a physical distance of one meter from others for a few days.”

She urged people to wear masks and adhere to social distance, even as Abu Dhabi on Thursday lifted all capacity limits at malls and events and extended the validity of a PCR test on the Al Hosn app to 30 days.

