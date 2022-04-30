Top 10 great ’Eid-eas’ for OFWs in UAE

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims and non-Muslims in the UAE are eagerly looking forward to Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Eid al Fitr falls right after the month’s end, when many employees receive their monthly paychecks, allowing them to enjoy the festivities while also taking a well-deserved vacation

The holiday of the public sector begins on April 30– earning them a straight 9-day rest till May 8. The private sector, on the other hand, will enjoy up to five days of holidays until May 4, depending on the moon sighting.

Filipinos, in particular, have already made preparations to take advantage of the longer vacations as soon as the expected dates of the announcement were announced — some even having travel and leisure arrangements!

1 Fireworks festival

To honor the festive season, the UAE has announced that fireworks displays would be offered to the public for free across the country.

Abu Dhabi: From May 3-5, from 9:00 p.m onwards, the Yas Bay Waterfront in Abu Dhabi will host fireworks displays every five minutes. Residents may also dine at one of their restaurants to have a better perspective of the city’s vibrant night sky.

Dubai: For Dubai residents, Eid fireworks will take place at the Global Village from April 29 to May 7 at 9:00 pm. La Mer and Al Seef also join with their own fireworks displays by 9:00 pm on the first day of Eid. Bluewaters Island will follow the day after by 8:30 pm on the second day of Eid.

Dubai Festival City Mall will also have their iconic IMAGINE show – a magnificent display of water, lights, and laser show happening on June 5 and 6 where the festive lights will fire up the evening of the UAE’s most vibrant city.

2 Shopping time

Hypermarkets and supermarkets all over the UAE such as West Zone, WeMart, and LuLu Supermarkets will also be hosting special sale events for this Eid 2022 where shoppers can enjoy massive discounts.

In addition, several malls, shopping bazaars, and stores across the country are expected to hold their own shopping sales and promotions as well!

In Dubai, Ramadan Bazaar at the Dubai World Trade Centre will be open from 3:00 pm to 1:00 am until May 1.

3 Enjoy a night out with the barkada

Filipinos would take the opportunity to bond and enjoy a good time together, and what better way to spend their time than with a feast! Most Filipinos plan to go to parks to grill or eat at restaurants such as the food from the Far East at Tasty Yue Restaurant. Filipino-Asian fusion meals at Agemono Express, oriental goodies at Chowking, or even up at the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah at 1484 by Puro!

4 Tour UAE’s must-visit spots

This may be the best time for you to visit the UAE’s iconic landmarks that you’ve never visited before, such as the newly-opened National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi, their museums such as the Louvre and the Qasr Al Watan Palace, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, because the entire barkada will be together during the season.

If you have an additional budget, you can also go to the newly-opened Ain Dubai to observe the UAE from a fresh viewpoint and enjoy a magnificent view over Dubai Marina. You may also visit the Dubai Frame or take a stroll along the City Walk. Another alternative, if you have the cash, is to ride the Jais Sledder, the newest single alpine coaster in Ras Al Khaimah, to pump up your adrenaline with your barkada!

5 Beach time!

Temperatures are rising, but that won’t stop beachgoers from having fun in the sun! It’s now simply a question of deciding which option would be best for you to enjoy the sun and the waves, with both free public beaches and private, paid choices accessible.

6 Bike or play sports

The holiday downtime is the perfect opportunity for Filipinos to gather friends and enjoy biking or even other kinds of sporting activities! Basketball, as well as other sports such as volleyball, tennis, bowling, and others, are popular among Filipinos. They may even go cycling and tour all seven emirates.

7 Blockbuster films

The Eid also marks the screening of the third film of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series: “The Secrets of Dumbledore” for Harry Potter fans in the country from April 28 onwards.

Another movie to watch out for is the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Doctor Strange: in the Multiverse of Madness” – an action-packed film that will thrill fans of all ages, which will screen starting May 5.

8 Attractions and Stage shows at malls

Malls all around the UAE will be preparing a variety of stage acts and attractions to enjoy the festive atmosphere which will be another possible free hangout for tourists. Throughout the holiday season, shoppers can anticipate special events for families, roving performers, Arabic plays, dance performances, as well as kid’s workshops and activities.

9 Hire a yacht

If you want to spend a few hours feeling like a millionaire, you and your friends may pool your funds for a delightful trip on the UAE’s open waters aboard a boat! Various packages are offered, some of which include meals. It’s even possible to go fishing with buddies!

10 Staycation ideas

Of course, if you just want to spend a day with your friends, you may assemble everyone at your apartment and spend the day swapping tales over food and karaoke – just be careful not to disturb your neighbors.

And there’s so much to do at home too!

Reorganize! Before you begin your list of rest and relaxation, the first thing you can do is clean up your home to transform it from a congested, dirty area into a clean and opulent retreat, as if you were staying in a hotel! With so much time on your hands, there’s no excuse not to clean up, do laundry, clean the bathroom, and more before moving on to the next item on the list.

Netflix and chill. The impending holidays will allow you to binge-watch your favorite series as well as movies that have been on your ‘to-watch’ list for a long time.

Learn something new. If you’re not a big lover of screens, you might prefer hardbound classics and scroll through pages of books you’ve acquired but never had time to read. The holidays will provide you with the opportunity to learn new things from your favorite author or immerse yourself in an adventure for that novel you’re currently reading.

Catch up with family back home. When you’re at home, it’s also a good idea to phone your family to check in on them and catch up on what’s going on in their life. Nothing surpasses hearing the voices of people who matter the most, whether it’s a video call or a telebabad session.