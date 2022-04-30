UAE to observe Eid al-Fitr on Monday, May 2: Moon-sighting Committee

Sunday, the 1st May, will be the 30th day of Ramadan 1443 H, and Monday, the 2nd May, corresponding to 1st Shawwal, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr, announced the UAE Moon-sighting Committee in a statement issued after its meeting tonight.

Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Chairman of the Committee, said the committee, after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, could not sight the Shawwal month crescent on Saturday evening, and therefore declares that Sunday, 1st of May, is the last day of Ramadan 1443, and that Monday, the 2nd of May, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

The minister and members of the committee extended warm congratulations on the glorious occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and Crown Princes.

They wished the President good health and wellbeing.

They also congratulated the UAE people and Muslims across the world on the auspicious occasion.