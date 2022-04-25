Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Gov't administers second COVID-19 booster shot in Metro Manila

The national government has rolled out the second COVID-19 booster shot in Metro Manila on Monday, April 25.

The health department said that the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC), Tala Hospital, Valenzuela Medical Center, and the city government of Makati will administer the second booster doses for qualified recipients.

The DOH hopes to open more vaccination sites for the second booster throughout the day. The DOH is expecting to administer booster doses to 7,000 to 13,000 individuals on the first day.

The Food and Drug Administration or FDA has approved the second booster doses for senior citizens, the immunocompromised, and frontline health workers.

DOH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said that they are still resolving on who should be part of the immunocompromised sector. The health official also suggests using a different COVID-19 booster brand to maximize the protection.

“A different brand will be more effective because it tries to give additional protection outside of the regular or the homologous primary booster,” Cabotaje said.

“They are thinking that it will have a better effect, it’s a complementary effect to the original vaccine doses that have been given,” she added.
Some 12.6 million Filipinos have received their third dose or booster shots according to the latest government data.

