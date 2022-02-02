Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Presidential adviser wants booster cards required in NCR establishments

Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion is floating the idea of requiring booster cards in establishments in Metro Manila.

In a media briefing at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay, Concepcion said that the United States is requiring booster cards before individuals can enter establishments.

Concepcion said that this should be the policy in Metro Manila since the region has a high vaccination rate.

“In Metro Manila, we should now enforce that this booster cards be shown. You have to bring your vaccination card and your booster card,” Concepcion said.

A total of 21,949,181 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the National Capital Region (NCR), 9,588,197 of which are completed doses, 9,891,316 are first doses, and 2,469,668 are booster doses.

Concepcion said that showing booster cards will be a minimum requirement once the country moves away from the imposition of alert levels.

“So that the immunity level in the Philippines will always be at a point that will prevent another variant from affecting us. It will protect those who get hit from hospitalization,” Concepcion said.

