DOH reveals only 12 million Filipinos took booster jabs against COVID-19

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) urged the government to ramp up its booster shot vaccination drive, after the latest numbers show that only 12 million Filipinos got their third jab against COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary and National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) chairperson Dr. Myrna Cabotaje said that the government and local officials are discussing the possibility of including booster shots as mandatory for an individual to be considered “fully vaccinated,”. The World Health Organization initially defined being “fully vaccinated” as individuals who have had the first and second dose.

“We are looking at the possibility of adding a booster dose, baka pwedeng fully vaccinated, updated na vaccination para mahikayat ‘yung mga tao. The studies are currently being discussed, ano pa ‘yung puwede nating gawin para ma-encourage ‘yung ang ating mamamayan magpa-booster,” said Cabotaje in an interview last March 31.

Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion also suggested last week that it is advisable to reevaluate the term “fully vaccinated” to encompass individuals who already received booster shots.

Cabotaje deemed the idea as a “good strategy” when asked about the proposal to include a validity expiry date on the vaxx cards and be replaced by booster cards instead once it expires.

“Hindi naman lahat titignan, kahit mag-random ka lang para mataon ay makita mo ay incomplete ka. That could be another strategy,” she said.

However, health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, refused to agree to the proposal as she perceives it inappropriate and may cause confusion, recalling that institutions like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still did not redefine their interpretation of the term “fully vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 medical adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa expressed support on Wednesday regarding Concepcion’s proposal saying it would possibly encourage more people to get their booster doses against COVID-19.