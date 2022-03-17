Russia bombs theater in Ukraine where thousands seek shelter

The Ukrainian government condemns Russia’s bombing of a theater where hundreds of people had taken shelter in Mariupol.

Local authorities said that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians remain stranded in the coastal Ukrainian city as Russian forces surround the area.

RELATED STORY: OFWs evacuated from Ukraine now at 370

Russian forces had “purposefully and cynically destroyed the Drama Theater in the heart of Mariupol” according to a CNN report citing the Mariupol City Council.

“The plane dropped a bomb on a building where hundreds of peaceful Mariupol residents were hiding,” the council said.

Videos of the aftermath were also seen in the theater ruins. The number of casualties is still unknown.

READ ON: Russia asks China for military aid on Ukraine

Children were believed to be in the shelter and affected by the bombing.

“It is still impossible to estimate the scale of this horrific and inhumane act, because the city continues to shell residential areas. It is known that after the bombing, the central part of the Drama Theater was destroyed, and the entrance to the bomb shelter in the building was destroyed,” it added.