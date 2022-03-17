Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Russia bombs theater in Ukraine where thousands seek shelter

The word 'children' in the Russian language is written in large white letters in front of and behind the building at the Mariupol Drama Theater in this satellite image on March 14, 2022, days before the bombing took place. Photo from Maxar Technologies

The Ukrainian government condemns Russia’s bombing of a theater where hundreds of people had taken shelter in Mariupol.

Local authorities said that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians remain stranded in the coastal Ukrainian city as Russian forces surround the area.

Russian forces had “purposefully and cynically destroyed the Drama Theater in the heart of Mariupol” according to a CNN report citing the Mariupol City Council.

“The plane dropped a bomb on a building where hundreds of peaceful Mariupol residents were hiding,” the council said.

Videos of the aftermath were also seen in the theater ruins. The number of casualties is still unknown.

Children were believed to be in the shelter and affected by the bombing.

“It is still impossible to estimate the scale of this horrific and inhumane act, because the city continues to shell residential areas. It is known that after the bombing, the central part of the Drama Theater was destroyed, and the entrance to the bomb shelter in the building was destroyed,” it added.

