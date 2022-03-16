Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFWs evacuated from Ukraine now at 370

Staff Report

File photo from OFW Help

Philippine authorities have successfully evacuated a total of 370 Filipinos from Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said that of this number, 286 individuals were repatriated while 84 nationals were also evacuated to various borders.

Arriola also said that out of the 370 repatriated Filipinos as many as 24 nationals have already arrived in the country as of March 15.

RELATED STORY: OFW exodus from Ukraine begins

The latest batch of repatriates, who are all seafarers, arrived in the country on March 14, and the group consisted of 54 seafarers: 14 seafarers of MV Bolten Ithaki, seven seafarers of MV Ithaca Prospect, 12 seafarers of MV Polar Star, and 21 seafarers of MV Riva Wind.

The DFA said that it was the biggest group so far since the start of the evacuation and repatriation of Filipino seafarers from Ukraine.

The department in coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Budapest headed by Ambassador Frank R. Cimafranca and Philippine Honorary Consul Victor Gaina of Chisinau, Moldova, has been monitoring 23 ships in affected areas that are manned by Filipinos.

Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

