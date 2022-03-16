OFWs evacuated from Ukraine now at 370

Philippine authorities have successfully evacuated a total of 370 Filipinos from Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said that of this number, 286 individuals were repatriated while 84 nationals were also evacuated to various borders.

Arriola also said that out of the 370 repatriated Filipinos as many as 24 nationals have already arrived in the country as of March 15.

The latest batch of repatriates, who are all seafarers, arrived in the country on March 14, and the group consisted of 54 seafarers: 14 seafarers of MV Bolten Ithaki, seven seafarers of MV Ithaca Prospect, 12 seafarers of MV Polar Star, and 21 seafarers of MV Riva Wind.

The DFA said that it was the biggest group so far since the start of the evacuation and repatriation of Filipino seafarers from Ukraine.

The department in coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Budapest headed by Ambassador Frank R. Cimafranca and Philippine Honorary Consul Victor Gaina of Chisinau, Moldova, has been monitoring 23 ships in affected areas that are manned by Filipinos.