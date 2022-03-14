Russia asks China for military aid on Ukraine

Russia has reportedly asked its ally China for aid amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The United States has previously warned Beijing that it will face a number of sanctions if it will aid Russia in its ongoing war in the Eastern European country.

The New York Times reported that Moscow also asked Beijing for economic assistance due to the economic sanctions imposed by western countries.

Officials did not disclose Russia’s request for the details of the aid. The Chinese Embassy in Washington also said that they have never heard about these requests.

China has yet to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and even blamed other European countries for their eastward expansion.

The U.S. is closely monitoring China’s move in terms of assisting Russia.

“It is a concern of ours, and we have communicated to Beijing that we will not stand by and allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses from the economic sanctions,”National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN.