Fully vaccinated foreigners allowed to enter PH without visa for business, tourism from February 10

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals traveling for business or tourism purposes to the Philippines can enter the country without visas.

Starting February 10, acting presidential spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the foreign travelers may be allowed to enter the country visa-free if they are former Filipino citizens with Balikbayan privilege under Balikbayan Program law, including their spouse and children who are not balikbayans and are traveling with them, provided they are not restricted nationals.

RELATED STORY: Philippines to allow fully vaccinated tourists from 157 countries to enter the country

Nograles said foreign nationals of countries entitled to a stay not exceeding 30 days as per Executive Order 408, S. 1960 shall also be allowed visa-free entry to the Philippines and other requirements under the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution 160-B, include:

• Full vaccination against Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)

• A negative RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to the date and time of departure from the country of origin

• Valid tickets for their return journey to the port of origin or next port of destination not later than 30 days from date of arrival in the Philippines

• Passports valid for a period of at least six months at the time of their arrival in the Philippines

• Travel insurance for Covid-19 treatment costs from reputable insurers, with a minimum coverage of USD35,000 (around PHP1.7 million) for the duration of their stay in the Philippines (obtained before arrival).

READ ON: IATF lists down accepted proofs of vaccination for arriving international travelers