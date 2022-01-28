Latest News

IATF lists down accepted proofs of vaccination for arriving international travelers

The Philippines enumerated the list of accepted vaccine certificates or proofs required for entry of overseas Filipinos and fully vaccinated leisure travel tourists.

On Friday, the IATF scrapped facility-based quarantine for arriving overseas Filipinos and foreign nationals, effective February 1.

Meanwhile, entry of fully vaccinated foreign travelers from 157 visa-free countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman, will be effective starting February 10.

The eased restrictions for travelers aim to support economic growth this year.

As per the IATF guidelines, all fully vaccinated travelers must present any of the following proofs of vaccination against COVID-19:
• World Health Organization International Certificates of Vaccination and Prophylaxis
• VaxCertPH
• National or state digital certificate of the foreign government which has accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal arrangement unless otherwise permitted by the IATF

In addition, all arriving international travelers must present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

The IATFT resolution further states the following requirements:

“Fully vaccinated international arriving passengers shall be required to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure from the country of origin.

“Upon arrival, they shall no longer be required to observe mandatory facility-based quarantine.

“Shall self-monitor for any signs or symptoms for 7 days, with the first day being the date of arrival and shall be required to report to the local government unit of destination upon the manifestation of symptoms, if any.”

For unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travelers, they must submit a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 48 hours before departure and must undergo facility-based quarantine until they get a negative test result taken on the 5th day.

They must complete their 14-day quarantine at home.

The Bureau of Immigration reminded that arriving tourists are required to present a passport valid for at least six months.

The Filipino Times

