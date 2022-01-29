Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines to allow fully vaccinated tourists from 157 countries to enter the country

The Philippines plans to scrap a two-year travel ban and open its borders to vaccinated foreign tourists from more than 150 countries starting next month, a government spokesman said Friday.

In a televised statement, spokesman Carlo Nograles said that the government will also cancel the mandatory quarantine in its facilities, with regard to foreign tourists who have received two doses of an anti-COVID-19 vaccine, starting from the first of February.

“From February 10, we will agree to allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals, under Executive Resolution 408, to enter the Philippines for trade and tourism purposes,” Nograles said.

The Philippines will allow visa-free entry to citizens of 157 countries, including all European countries, under the executive order in effect since 1960. Nograles explained that foreign tourists must submit a negative PCR test that did not pass 48 hours ago. Before departure, and international certificates of vaccination against COVID-19 so that they can enter the Philippines.

“Tourism will recover and be able to contribute significantly to the livelihoods and economic growth of the country,” he added.

