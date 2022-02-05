Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman Police launch crackdown on beggars, arrest 45 in a week

Staff Report

Ajman Police have launched a crackdown on beggars by arresting 45 of them in a week.

This was part of its week-long inspection campaign to improve the security situation in the Emirate.



The Ajman Police General Command arrested 45 beggars (28 men, 16 women, and one child) of Arab and Asian nationalities during the last week of January.

Lt. Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of Criminal Investigations Department at Ajman Police, said that the force attaches great importance to enhancing security in communities and combating any illegal practices adding that the Ajman Police patrols caught 45 Asian and Arab beggars, of different ages, while they were wandering around different areas of the Emirate.



The accused were using different ways of begging such as posing to be poor and needy or selling things on the street.

“It causes inconvenience and embarrassment to all members of society,” the senior cop added.

