Three women in Dubai jailed, fined AED 5,000 each for using their kids for begging

The Dubai Criminal Court has ordered three women to face six-month imprisonment and pay Dh5,000 each after they were convicted of exploiting their children and using them for begging.

The three women will also be deported after they serve their jail sentences according to a report from Khaleej Times.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi police nab 179 beggars during Ramadan

Based on the investigation of the Dubai Police, the women were arrested near a commercial center. A tip was received by the Naif police station on the women’s whereabouts.

An eight-year-old Arab boy was also seen begging on the street and authorities tracked him down and arrested his mother.

READ ON: 177 beggars nabbed in Dubai since start of Ramadan

The women ordered their children to beg and made a livelihood out of it.

The first woman to be arrested led the authorities to the other women who were trying to escape the UAE. (TDT)