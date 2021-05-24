Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Three women in Dubai jailed, fined AED 5,000 each for using their kids for begging

The Dubai Criminal Court has ordered three women to face six-month imprisonment and pay Dh5,000 each after they were convicted of exploiting their children and using them for begging.

The three women will also be deported after they serve their jail sentences according to a report from Khaleej Times.

Based on the investigation of the Dubai Police, the women were arrested near a commercial center. A tip was received by the Naif police station on the women’s whereabouts.

An eight-year-old Arab boy was also seen begging on the street and authorities tracked him down and arrested his mother.

The women ordered their children to beg and made a livelihood out of it.

The first woman to be arrested led the authorities to the other women who were trying to escape the UAE. (TDT)

