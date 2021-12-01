Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: E-begging attracts three-month jail, AED 10,000 fine in UAE

The UAE authorities have warned that the citizens or residents who use social media platforms to beg for money can face three months in prison and a fine of AED 10,000.

Under the Federal Decree Law No. 5 of 2021 on Combating Cybercrimes that comes into effect on January 2, 2022, the electronic begging or seeking illegitimate help from federal or local government entities and officials through online platforms can attract three months in prison and AED 10,000 fine.

The users who promote an electronic currency or create a fake company online to collect money from the public without a license for the purpose of investment will face a five-year prison term “and/or a fine “starting from AED 250,000 and up to AED 1 million.

Further defaming a foreign country on social media or any digital means can land one in jail for six months and attract a fine ranging from AED 100,000 to AED 500,000 or both. (AW)

