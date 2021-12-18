Expo 2020 Dubai site to be turned into business district

The authorities will turn Expo 2020 Dubai which ends in March 2022 as a business district.

The world fair site will live on as a vibrant business district and is equipped with academic institutes, hospitals and state-of-the-art building management systems.

RELATED STORY: Duterte to visit Expo 2020 Dubai in February 2022, says DTI secretary

The District 2020 project will build on the legacy of Expo 2020 by becoming a residential and business hub for UAE residents.

Nadimeh Mehra, the legacy project’s vice-president, said the programme called Scale2Dubai will help international companies move to a new market.

READ ON: Lea Salonga to perform in Expo 2020 Dubai this December 25

Dubai’s District 2020 as a central business district is set to attract visitors long after the Expo which will underpin the growth of this area.

The District 2020 aims to utilize the Expo facilities and to create an innovation ecosystem that sets “them aside from other mega projects that have planned legacy events in the past.”

(AW)