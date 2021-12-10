Duterte to visit Expo 2020 Dubai in February 2022, says DTI secretary

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will visit the UAE in February 2022, a cabinet official confirmed.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said during his meeting with UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh on Wednesday that Pres. Duterte is slated to participate in the activities of the Philippines National Day at the World Expo in February.

Lopez is hopeful the President’s visit would produce more opportunities for cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines.

The trade secretary’s meeting with Al Sayegh focused on the vibrant trade relations between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on trade and economic issues and ways to enhance bilateral relations.

Al Sayegh praised the Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and the active participation of the Philippines in this global event, underscoring the strong relations between their countries and the variety of opportunities available to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Lopez expressed his admiration for Expo 2020 Dubai and the pavilions of participating countries and congratulated the UAE for its remarkable success in organising this global event despite having to deal with COVID-19, noting that it is a first for his country to build an independent pavilion at a World Expo.