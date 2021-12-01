Lea Salonga to perform in Expo 2020 Dubai this December 25

International award-winning singer and broadway superstar Lea Salonga will be the next Filipino performer on stage at the Expo 2020 Dubai this December!

According to the official Expo 2020 Dubai announcement, Lea will be performing on Christmas Day as part of the “Late Nights @ Expo” along with British artist Joe Stilgoe and the London Community Gospel choir.

RELATED STORY: Expo 2020 Dubai offers to upgrade from ‘Festive Pass’ to season pass for only AED 150

Earlier, Expo 2020 Dubai stated that their pass for the month of December called the ‘Festive Pass’ will unlock unlimited access to a wonderful winter for just AED 95, on sale now until the end of December, which will give access to Lea’s concert for Christmas.

Individuals planning to watch Lea Salonga this Christmas or are planning to visit Expo 2020 Dubai can get their tickets at: https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en/tickets-and-merchandise/tickets