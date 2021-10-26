Emirates Airline to hire 6,000 additional staff

Emirates Airline will recruit over 6,000 staff in the next six months and also run double-decker aircraft to cater to the rising demand of travelers.

As restrictions have begun to ease worldwide with increased vaccination rates, the Airline is looking at hiring additional pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists, and ground staff to support its growth.

RELATED STORY: Emirates climbs to 4th spot in Skytrax World’s Top 100 Airlines 2021

The flagship carrier has restored 90 per cent of its network and is on track to reach 70 per cent of its pre-prandemic capacity by the end of 2021. In addition to this, the world’s largest international airline is beefing up its flight schedules with increased frequencies to meet the demand and is also deploying its high-capacity double-decker A380 aircraft on popular routes around its network.

The Emirates will offer over 165,000 additional seats on its flagship A380 aircraft.

Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said that they were looking to recruit over 6,000 additional operational staff which signifies the quick recovery Dubai’s economy is witnessing.

READ ON: LOOK: Emirates’ giant A380 plane performs low flypasts at Expo 2020

The airline has been restoring its operations in line with the ease of travel protocols and with the positive signs in the economic recovery and continuous growth in demand it was hoping to reach pre-pandemic level from mid-2022.”

Earlier US aircraft manufacturer Boeing projected that the UAE and the Middle East carriers will hire around 196,000 new personnel over the next 20 years. The manpower includes 54,000 pilots, 51,000 technicians and 91,000 cabin crew members. (AW)