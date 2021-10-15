LOOK: Emirates’ giant A380 plane performs low flypasts at Expo 2020

Emirates airline left the people enthralled as it performed low flypasts over Dubai and the Expo 2020 site.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, in an Instagram posted shared a picture of the giant Emirates Airline A380 aircraft with the new blue livery of Expo 2020.

The airline flew close to the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa.

Earlier the Emirates Airline, the main partner and official carrier of the Expo 2020 Dubai, had announced that one of its giant planes will perform two flights at a low altitude over Sheikh Zayed Road and the site of Expo.